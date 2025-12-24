In MLB, trades may as well come in threes. The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals could learn that lesson soon as reports indicate the organizations could engage in yet another deal. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman remains unsigned in free agency.

Chief baseball officer (CBO) Craig Breslow and the Red Sox have clearly shown their hand in the MLB offseason. Free agency is not where Boston likes to make moves, instead it has firmly inclined towards the trade market.

Of course, sooner or later, the Red Sox will have to engage in talks with Bregman and his representative, Scott Boras. In the meantime, however, they are staying busy negotiating with other MLB front offices—most notably the Cardinals.

Red Sox and Cardinals engage in trade talks

After completing trades with St. Louis for Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, Boston is now after All-Star Brendan Donovan. The Gateway to the West may have turned into the “Gateway to the Hub” as the pipeline between the Lou and Beantown stays busy.

Alex Bregman at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

“The Cardinals and Red Sox also have discussed a trade that would send infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan to Boston, according to people briefed on the conversations,” as reported by The Athletic. “Donovan likely would play second base for the Red Sox.“

Though Donovan won’t be a replacement for Bregman, the 2022 NL Utility Player Gold Glove Award winner would certainly bolster the lineup. Moreover, reports suggest the Red Sox are bracing to pay Bregman’s steep asking price, which could mean trading for Donovan could be complimentary rather than an alternative route for Boston.

Donovan’s stats

Donovan is coming off a 2025 MLB season in which he was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old put up very strong numbers which the Red Sox only hope he can build on when playing at Fenway Park. Last campaign, Donovan registered a 2.7 WAR, 132 hits, 10 home runs, 64 runs, 50 RBIs, and a batting average of .287.