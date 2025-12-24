Andy Reid has tough admission for Chiefs fans to hear about QB play and offense after Shane Buechele signing

Andy Reid is facing his worst ending to an NFL season in a very long time. The Kansas City Chiefs signed a new quarterback after Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes’ injuries by reuniting with Shane Buechele, but some things will probably have to change for the final two weeks of 2025.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Reid addressed this roster move, admitting that the Chiefs will have to “back it up a bit” on the playbook since Buechele is returning after a while away.

The Chiefs poached the SMU product off the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday to add depth behind Chris Oladokun, who was left as the only healthy quarterback on the roster with Minshew and Mahomes hurt.

Buechele is a familiar face for Reid from the quarterback’s first two years in the NFL, but the Bills had him on their QB room since 2023. That year, the Chiefs waived Buechele after having him for two years as an undrafted free agent out of SMU.

Shane Buechele warming up before a Chiefs preseason game.

Chiefs reunite with Buechele amid injury crisis at QB

Now, Buechele is providing a necessary addition to an injury-riddled quarterback room to finish the season in Kansas City. Chris Oladokun dropped a bold admission for Reid to hear about being the Chiefs QB, letting the head coach know that he felt comfortable replacing Minshew in Week 16.

Oladokun, who joined the Chiefs in 2022 after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a rookie, got to work with Buechele before the latter got released. Now they’re teammates again, but Oladokun revealed Wednesday that all this time they still shared a group chat with Mahomes.

A different offense for Reid to end 2025

Either way, even if this quarterback room is familiar to Reid, the head coach knows the offense will have to operate differently. Despite practicing with the team, Oladokun and Buechele never had much responsibilites until this year.

The Chiefs, already out of playoff contention and set for a losing record at 6-9, don’t have much to play for, but the upcoming games will allow Reid to evaluate players for 2026. Oladokun is getting the chance to start against the Denver Broncos on Christmas, hoping to make a case to stay in the Chiefs QB room next season.

