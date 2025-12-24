Former NY Yankees player issues strong statement about the future of Bryce Harper’s key teammate with Phillies

The MLB offseason is generating plenty of buzz, and one of the teams that urgently needs to build a competitive roster is the Philadelphia Phillies. There has been a lot of talk about the potential departure of one of Bryce Harper’s key teammates, a move that, according to a former New York Yankees player, would not be the right decision.

Erik Kratz put together a respectable career in the major leagues, with the Big Apple being his final stop as a professional player. Recently, he shared his stance on a potential trade involving Nick Castellanos, whom the Phillies would be willing to shop.

“One of two guys that shows up in the playoffs for the Phillies on a year-in and year-out basis,” Kratz said on Foul Territory. “It’s Nick Castellanos. Be careful everybody when you’re like, ‘I want to run this guy out of town.’ Go watch him play.

“In my opinion, I think Philly fans still look at the batting average, and when it’s on the board, they’re like, ‘Look at his batting average! This guy stinks! We gotta get Nick out of here. I don’t think you were saying that in the ’24 playoffs when he was coming up clutch, clutch, clutch in the playoffs.”

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies.n

Castellanos’ numbers last season

The 33-year-old Nick Castellanos experienced a significant statistical decline during the 2025 season with the Phillies. His batting average dropped to .250, while his OPS sat at just .694, a sharp contrast to his dominant 2024 postseason where he hit .412 with a 1.059 OPS. Ultimately, Castellanos finished the year with 17 home runs, marking a visible dip in power and efficiency compared to the high standards he set the previous year.

Could Castellanos be on his way out of Philadelphia?

With the arrival of Adolis García on a one-year deal, the Phillies have made it clear that Nick Castellanos is likely on his way out to free up payroll and defensive space.

While his $20 million salary for 2026 makes a trade difficult, the franchise seems determined to move on, potentially targeting the Seattle Mariners or the Cleveland Guardians as landing spots. Both teams are in need of veteran right-handed power and could be willing to take a chance on a rebound season if the Phillies agree to cover a portion of his remaining contract.

Harper needs talent around him

Bryce Harper continues to perform at an elite level, but it is clear that he cannot carry the Phillies to a World Series title alone. To finally secure a championship, the franchise must surround him with consistent offensive support and elite pitching depth to alleviate the pressure. Without additional high-caliber talent to complement his leadership, Harper’s window to bring a trophy back to Philadelphia may begin to close.

