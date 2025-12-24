The Boston Red Sox are entering a pivotal offseason as they consider roster options for 2026. With Alex Bregman approaching free agency, uncertainty lingers over whether the star third baseman will return to Fenway Park.

Boston has already completed two trades with the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason, building a working relationship that could influence future deals. While a third trade would be surprising, reports suggest the Red Sox are exploring alternatives to Bregman in case he leaves, including targeting two-time All-Star Eugenio Suárez as a potential replacement.

Among the names mentioned, Nolan Arenado remains the most prominent fallback, heavily linked to Boston last year. The question for the Red Sox is whether the veteran third baseman fits the current roster and payroll strategy, balancing experience with long-term team flexibility.

Is Nolan Arenado a realistic alternative?

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal highlighted the situation: “Finally, there is Arenado, who seemed ready to waive his no-trade clause for Boston last offseason, only to remain with the Cardinals when the Red Sox signed Bregman to his three-year, $120 million contract with an opt-out after one year. Arenado, who turns 35 in April, is in offensive decline and owed $37 million over the next two seasons. Maybe he would be energized playing at Fenway and reuniting with his old Colorado Rockies teammate Trevor Story. Or maybe he would just continue to fade.”

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a home run. Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Rosenthal emphasized the Red Sox’s priorities: “The answer for the Red Sox is Bregman. If not him, Bichette. And the way Breslow has operated this offseason, making one economically shrewd move after another, the Sox are in perfect position to strike. They have the money. Time to spend it.”

While Arenado made sense last offseason, the Red Sox now have multiple options and financial flexibility. Bo Bichette is another alternative if Bregman decides to leave, giving Boston a mix of experience and youth to consider.

Red Sox’s strategy

With both trades and free-agent moves under consideration, Boston has acted carefully to protect its farm system and maintain roster flexibility. If Bregman returns, there is little reason to pursue other options, but the team is prepared to act quickly if necessary.

The Red Sox have the payroll and organizational depth to secure their preferred targets. This offseason, every decision will determine whether Boston can continue to compete at a high level while balancing immediate success with long-term sustainability.