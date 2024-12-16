Sports icon defends Caitlin Clark’s Athlete of the Year award after Mystics' owner’s comments

Caitlin Clark’s recognition as TIME’s Athlete of the Year has stirred controversy. While she has undeniably emerged as one of the most followed athletes in the past year—breaking multiple records and earning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award—her rapid rise has not been without criticism. Most notably, Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson recently voiced her disapproval of the Indiana Fever star’s latest accolade.

Johnson told CNN she believes the entire WNBA deserved recognition, not just Clark. “It has taken the WNBA almost 28 years to get to the point where we are now. And this year, something clicked with the WNBA—it’s because of the draft and the players that came in. It’s not just Caitlin Clark, it’s (Angel) Reese. There’s so much talent out there that has been unrecognized, and I don’t think we can pin it on just one player,” she said.

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes also questioned whether Clark’s selection as Athlete of the Year was based solely on her basketball skills or her broader influence. While it’s true the league was gaining momentum even before Clark’s rookie season, economist Ryan Brewer’s analysis shows she accounted for 26.5% of the WNBA’s economic activity in her debut year.

Tennis icon Chris Evert offered a contrasting perspective. Responding to Johnson’s comments on social media platform X, the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote: “Caitlin Clark deserves this award because of her talent and contributions both on and off the court.”

Chris Evert’s post on X

Clark’s sporting achievements speak volumes

Beyond attracting widespread attention, Clark delivered remarkable on-court performances. She helped the Indiana Fever reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016, earned Rookie of the Year honors, and secured a spot on the All-WNBA First Team. Along the way, she shattered several records, including the single-season assist record.

Clark addresses “white privilege” controversy

Clark openly addressed criticisms of “white privilege” in her TIME interview. “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” she acknowledged, paying tribute to the Black players who have shaped the league.

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, and talk about that—and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible—I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing,” she said.

A historic achievement at just 22

At 22 years old, Clark is the youngest recipient of the TIME Athlete of the Year award. She joins a prestigious group of past honorees, including Aaron Judge and Lionel Messi. Clark is also one of the few women to earn the accolade, after the USWNT won it in 2019 and Simone Biles did it in 2021.