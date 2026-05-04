Chiefs believe Mansoor Delane ‘will fit nicely’ in Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme

While Mansoor Delane admitted he grew up rooting for another team, his first NFL experience will be with the Kansas City Chiefs. This is very good news for Andy Reid’s staff, as he will be under the guidance of Steve Spagnuolo, who could help take his game to the next level.

“We had to, obviously, make a tough decision trading Trent McDuffie. In addition, we lost our CB2, Jaylen Watson. Ironically, both to the Rams. There are a lot of needs we had entering the draft but it’s very difficult when you lose CB1 and CB2,” Brett Veach revealed on The Pat McAfee Show.

“We certainly had our eyes on Mansoor and if there’s one way to Steve Spagnuolo’s hearts, it’s press corners that like to tackle. We certainly think Mansoor has the skillset that will fit nicely in this scheme and we’re certainly excited to have him.”

Advertisement

Spagnuolo has long been a trusted lieutenant of Andy Reid on a Chiefs team that recently has also changed its quarterback room. In this way, Delane fits this new scheme perfectly, as he is an elite press-man defender with 4.35 speed—a style that Kansas City typically runs at one of the highest rates in the league.

Mansoor Delane of LSU celebrates after being selected sixth overall pick.

Spagnuolo knows how to maximize players in Kansas City

Steve Spagnuolo has earned a reputation as a defensive mastermind by transforming young, overlooked defensive backs into high-level NFL starters. Key examples of his development include L’Jarius Sneed, who evolved from a fourth-round pick into a versatile lockdown corner, and Trent McDuffie, who quickly became an All-Pro caliber defender under his guidance.

Advertisement

Other contributors like Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams also thrived as late-round picks, stepping up in critical moments to help the team. Spagnuolo’s aggressive, blitz-heavy schemes have been instrumental in the Chiefs’ success, as he has secured four Super Bowl rings as a defensive coordinator (one with the Giants and three with Kansas City), making him the only coordinator in NFL history to win titles with two different franchises.

How much can Mansoor bring to the Chiefs?

Mansoor Delane arrives at Chiefs Kingdom as a true blue-chip prospect after being selected 6th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. In his final season at LSU, he earned Unanimous All-American honors by allowing just 13 receptions for 147 yards all year, recording 13 passes defended and 2 interceptions while not giving up a single touchdown.

His elite 31.3 passer rating allowed—the second-best in his draft class—proves he is a lockdown defender who can immediately bolster Spagnuolo’s secondary. Given his high draft capital and specialized training under LSU’s Corey Raymond, he is the frontrunner to claim the CB1 spot, likely forming a formidable starting duo with Nohl Williams, who already established himself as a reliable starter with a 74.5 PFF grade during the 2025 season.