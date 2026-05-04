NY Giants have a clear role for Malachi Fields in Dart’s offense

The New York Giants already received Jaxson Dart’s approval for the selection of Francis Mauigoa. Now, the good news for the quarterback is that he will also have Malachi Fields, providing the necessary firepower in the G-Men’s passing attack.

“He will be the power forward,” the General Manager Joe Schoen said when asked about Fields’ role in the wide receiver room. The physical traits of the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish player allow him to use his body to displace defenders, similar to how a basketball player protects the ball in the paint.

Fields stands 6’4” and weighs 218 pounds, which made him stand out in college football. Now he joins a highly talented wide receiver group and will look to make an impact with a unique trait that sets him apart from the rest: his physical power.

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Fields stepped up at Notre Dame

In his final collegiate season at Notre Dame in 2025, Malachi Fields recorded 36 receptions for 630 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.5 yards per catch. His physical presence was his greatest asset on the field, allowing him to consistently bully defensive backs and dominate in contested-catch situations.

Malachi Fields #0 WR.

His elite size and 38-inch vertical jump made him a premier red-zone threat and a reliable target for high-point balls, effectively using his frame to shield defenders and secure catches outside his normal radius. It’s this power forward playstyle—prioritizing strength and body control over pure separation speed—that the Giants expect will provide Jaxson Dart with a dependable safety valve in tight windows.

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Strongly built receivers set to support Dart

With the WR room under scrutiny after Darius Slayton’s injury, the New York Giants have prioritized surrounding Jaxson Dart with a diverse and resilient group of playmakers. The unit is headlined by the explosive Malik Nabers, whose elite separation ability provides a vertical threat, and the recently acquired Darnell Mooney in the slot.

By combining established veterans with young, high-upside talent, the Giants aim to provide Dart with enough reliable targets to overcome key absences and sustain a high-powered passing attack.

RWR SWR LWR Darius Slayton Darnell Mooney Malik Nabers Isaiah Hodgins Calvin Austin III Malachi Fields Beaux Collins Gunner Olszewski Jalin Hyatt Dalen Cambre Xavier Gipson Ryan Miller Courtney Jackson

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Could Odell Beckham Jr. finally reunite with Giants?

Speculation is reaching a fever pitch as the Giants reopen contract talks with Odell Beckham Jr., fueling hopes for a high-profile homecoming. With still uncertainty regarding this situation, it’s clear that bringing the veteran playmaker back to East Rutherford would provide Jaxson Dart with an experienced target and add a cinematic spark to the New York offense.