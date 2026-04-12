Fever signs PG Tyasha Harris to provide depth due to Caitlin Clark’s injury history

The Indiana Fever want to learn from previous roadblocks. With Caitlin Clark being an absolute star, but having plenty of injuries, the team took matter into its hands, and signed free agent point guard Tyasha Harris, to provide some depth in the position.

According to Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star, this move is for Harris to be the primary backup to Clark. As for now, the terms of the deal have not been reported. Still, Harris is a premium backup to have in the WNBA.

This is a homecoming for Harris, as she is a Noblesville native and Heritage Christian grad. Harris was the starting PG for Connecticut in 2024, starting 38/39 games, and averaged 10.5 points, 3,0 assists, and helped Connecticut go to the WNBA semifinals.

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Tyasha Harris is underrated

A career 38.5% shooter from three-point range, Harris has a similar style, to some degree, as Caitlin Clark. That is great for the Fever. Harris has high basketball IQ and is also a great leader of women. She is an old school pass-first point guard, but has the ability to make buckets too.

COUNT IT 💪



Tough bucket by Tyasha Harris 🔥



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/vZO6KoYFD1 — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2024

She has high efficiency. Also, Harris is a very reliable defender, and has familiarity with Fever coach Stephanie White, given their time together at Connecticut. Overall, this is a very good signing.

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What is Caitlin Clark’s status?

After playing just 13 games in 2025 and an eight-month rehab process, it’s been reported that Clark is 100% healthy after overcoming a groin and ankle injury. She should be ready to go, but we could see a bit of load management to keep her healthy.