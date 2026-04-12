Retaining Kelsey Mitchell was the No. 1 priority for the Fever

Lexie Hull, having signed a multi-year contract, was not the only move made by the Indiana Fever. In fact, according to Amber Cox, retaining Kelsey Mitchell was this team’s No. 1 priority.

“Securing her return was our highest priority. Kelsey Mitchell is among the top of a long list of a great athletes who have elevated not only our city and franchise, but their sport as a whole,” the general manager revealed to the press.

Mitchell signed a one-year supermax contract worth $1.4 million with the Fever for the 2026 WNBA season, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach that figure.

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Numbers that justify Mitchell’s contract

During her most recent run with the Indiana Fever, Kelsey Mitchell delivered a stellar performance across 44 games, contributing 20.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per outing. She further amplified her offensive impact during the postseason, where her production rose to an average of 22.3 points and 3 assists per appearance.

Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever.

All aboard in Indiana

Despite recent speculation regarding her status as an unrestricted free agent, Sophie Cunningham has officially re-signed with the Indiana Fever. While her future in Indianapolis seemed uncertain following a season-ending MCL injury last year and her new role as a broadcaster for USA Network, the sharpshooting guard has reached an agreement to return to the roster for the upcoming campaign.