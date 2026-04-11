Following Mitchell, Lexie Hull signs multi-year deal with Fever. Who are the highest-paid players in Indiana?

In a video alongside Caitlin Clark posted on TikTok, Lexie Hull announced that she will continue as a player for the Indiana Fever. Recently, Kelsey Mitchell also secured a $1.4 million supermax contract, making her the highest-paid player on the team.

Mitchell is followed by Aliyah Boston, whose salary jumped to $1.19 million thanks to the new EPIC performance provision. Rounding out the top earners, Lexie Hull will earn approximately $700,000 annually after her breakout defensive season, while superstar Caitlin Clark currently earns $528,846 under her adjusted rookie scale contract.

Gradually, the Fever are starting to build toward what’s ahead, securing their top stars. Can they make a big leap in the upcoming WNBA season?

Advertisement

*Developing story…