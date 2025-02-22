Lakers’ Austin Reaves reflects on LeBron’s importance during his rookie season

Despite doubts from many fans, the Los Angeles Lakers are putting together a strong NBA season. LeBron James remains the team’s leader, showcasing his talent and experience even at 40 years old. However, the Lakers’ offense is not just about LeBron. Austin Reaves has stepped up following Anthony Davis’ departure. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season. Reflecting on his journey, Reaves acknowledges the crucial role LeBron played on this rookie season.

Austin Reaves has come a long way since his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, his journey was not without challenges. One of the toughest yet most rewarding experiences came from playing alongside LeBron James. The NBA veteran pushed him relentlessly from the very beginning.

“I’ll give Bron credit. Ever since day one, I remember my rookie year, he was on my ass for a two-week stretch, and I was getting frustrated. I would mess up in games, and he would critique me a lot,“ Reaves told NBA.com.

At times, the constant pressure from James was difficult to handle. Reaves admitted that he felt singled out by LeBron’s relentless expectations. He struggled to keep up with the intensity but knew it came from a place of belief. “I got real frustrated because I felt like he just kept coming after me,” he said. “Kept coming after me. But not in a bad way, he just wanted me to be better.“

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

That moment completely changed Reaves’ perspective. What once felt like relentless criticism was actually a sign of trust from LeBron. Instead of backing down, Reaves embraced the challenge and used it as motivation. LeBron’s tough love became fuel for his growth and development. Now a key piece for the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves continues to prove his worth. He shows why James believed in him from the very start.

Austin Reaves’ role in the Los Angeles Lakers: Why he is more important than you think

After Anthony Davis’ departure, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their top statistical scorer. With Luka Doncic not at his best, they needed a solution. As always, LeBron James took charge of the offense. But carrying the load alone is never easy. That is where Austin Reaves stepped up. He emerged as another key offensive leader for the team, providing much-needed support.

When Reaves struggles to score, the Lakers’ offense suffers. This was clear in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron played well, finishing with 26 points. However, Reaves managed just 8 points, and the team could not keep up. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he bounced back in a big way. Reaves dropped 32 points, leading the Lakers to victory alongside LeBron.

This proves how important Reaves is to the Lakers’ system. Now, the focus shifts to his adaptation alongside Luka Doncic. He usually does not stand out when Luka is on the court. However, his role remains crucial for the franchise, not just in the future, but right now. Reaves still needs to adjust to Doncic’s style of play. Once that happens, the Lakers’ offense will become even more dangerous.

