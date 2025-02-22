Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in one of the great stories of recent years. Despite being underdogs, Nick Sirianni and his players were dominant in preventing the famous three-peat.

Although Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the offense had a spectacular season, the reality is that the defense led the tremendous onslaught of the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes had no chance on a night with six sacks.

Now, in a report that has surprised fans and experts, two stars from the team played injured during that game in New Orleans. An extraordinary thing that reflects the essence of Philadelphia in a memorable year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with Eagles?

Nolan Smith tore his triceps during the Super Bowl but continued to play, according to a report by Ian Rapoport. The injury was so serious that the linebacker required surgery, although he will be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

“Eagles pass-rusher Nolan Smith tore his triceps in the Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs and played through it in the second half. Smith, who performed in the second half on one arm, had surgery on Wednesday and will be ready for the 2025 season.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bill Belichick believes Andy Reid made a huge mistake with Chiefs in Super Bowl loss against Eagles

Additionally, Adam Schefter confirmed that Cam Jurgens, the Eagles’ star center, played with severe back pain during the playoffs and the Super Bowl in an epic effort to help protect Jalen Hurts.

Advertisement

“Eagles Pro-Bowl center Cam Jurgens underwent a back procedure Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Robert Watkins to alleviate nerve pain, per sources. Doctors believe a full recovery is expected by July, in time for training camp. Jurgens is headed into the final season of his rookie contract.”

Advertisement