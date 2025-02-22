Motivated Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux issues warning to NFL teams ahead of 2025 season

Last season, the New York Giants once again struggled to find their footing, and their playoff hopes were dashed early. The Big Apple’s team will look to contend once more in the NFC East, and Kayvon Thibodeaux has warned their NFL rivals that a new version of this team will soon be on display.

“The best thing I can do for myself is just continue to climb that mountain,” Thibodeaux stated via the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz. “Definitely not disappointed, definitely not sad or anything like that. Just super energized and hungry for the continuous opportunities I’m blessed with, and hopefully I have enough clarity and understanding to maximize it.”

The last campaign relegated the Giants to fourth place in their division, with three wins and fourteen losses. Additionally, the talented linebacker will need to resolve his future with the franchise, as he is now eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up, which is projected to be worth $16.5 million.

“Super excited, man, love the Giants,” he said. “Obviously, I hope I can continue to be here. The future’s in their hands, obviously, but I’m super excited. I think I’ve put decent film out. I won’t say it’s my best, I won’t say it’s my worst. But I know the ceiling is a lot higher. Super excited for this year, regardless of what happens, I’m just going to keep putting my best foot forward and attacking that Gold Jacket and Super Bowl mentality.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants in action against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Regarding his contract situation, the former Ducks player stated that everything depends on what Joe Schoen decides: “The fans don’t call the shots,” he said. “Hopefully, the GM thinks I’m worth it.”

Who will be the Giants’ new QB?

One of the most talked-about topics in the franchise over the past few months has undoubtedly been the vacancy at quarterback following the unexpected departure of Daniel Jones. Drew Lock was the one who ultimately took over the reins for Brian Daboll’s team, but moving forward, the outlook is likely to be different.

What the franchise is considering is the following question: will they bet on selecting a QB in the upcoming NFL Draft, or will they instead pursue an experienced player in the much-anticipated free agency?

If we consider the first option, names like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or Jalen Milroe are among the top prospects who could be selected within the first picks. On the other hand, many speculate that the Giants may finally break the market and bring in an experienced QB, preferably a Super Bowl winner, in order to change the course in the short term.

