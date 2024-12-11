With the 2025 season approaching, several WNBA teams will start new processes with new head coaches, including the Chicago Sky. The former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach will now have the task of bringing the best from Angel Reese and company, and he already has shared his thoughts on the forward’s rookie season, saying people ‘undervalue’ her.

“I think she handled her rookie year great,” Marsh said in a conversation with the ‘No Cap Space WBB’ podcast. “I mean, you set a record in rebounding and, to me, it’s still amazing that people kind of undervalue and undersell just what that was for a rookie.”

“I think it’s kind of unfair, not just to Angel but a lot of the rookies in the W, they’re expected to do so much in so little time. They’re not given the grace to grow,” the new Chicago Sky head coach continued. “We can’t take for granted just what Angel was able to do in her rookie year. And… she’s a winner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “She’s doubted almost every year of her life and her career, and she continued to overcome, and that’s something you can build on. She hasn’t even scratched the surface yet of what I believe her potential could be.”

Advertisement

Tyler Marsh, new head coach of the Chicago Sky (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

Reese was one of the contenders for the Rookie of the Year Award

The 22-year-old’s rookie season was inspired, breaking several league’s records such as for the most consecutive double-doubles in a season with 15, most double-doubles by a rookie with 26, and set the WNBA record for the most single-season rebounds with 446 (later broken by A’ja Wilson).

Advertisement

see also Chicago Sky star Angel Reese picks her Top 5 greatest WNBA players, and her NBA GOAT

While she ultimately lost out Rookie of the Year honors to Caitlin Clark, Reese’s first professional season proved her potential. With Marsh, who is known for his ability to develop talent, she might step into it next year.

For now, fans of Reese will be able to watch her play in Unrivaled, the new professional 3-vs-3 league. The league starts in January, and it will also feature other WNBA stars such as Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, DiJonai Carrington and more.

Advertisement