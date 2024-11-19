Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark books new event amid WNBA offseason

Caitlin Clark's offseason is packed. The Indiana Fever star just added another event to her busy schedule, after attending THE ANNIKA pro-am.

Caitlin Clark is making the most of her WNBA offseason. The Indiana Fever star has added another commitment to her schedule after attending the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit and playing in The ANNIKA pro-am golf event.

The Fever guard will be featured as a speaker in the 2025 Women’s Sports Awards in Kansas City. The event is organized by WIN for KC, Kansas City’s local nonprofit working to empower women and girls through sports.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2025, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. “Sports have played a pivotal role in my life, helping develop critical skills like teamwork, resiliency and confidence that serve me on and off the court,”Clark said of the event in a statement, according to FOX4KC.

“WIN for KC are incredible champions for creating opportunity for girls and women through sports, and I’m excited to join them to celebrate those that are making an impact,” she concluded.

It’s not the first time that Clark has spoken about her commitment to inspire young girls and women. During her appearance at the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit, Clark said that she aims to inspire “young girls that will one day grow up to hopefully be whatever they want to be.” Clark also has her own foundation to help young people through education, sports, and nutrition.

Where can I buy tickets?

A limited number of general admission tickets will be offered to the public and are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20. If you want to buy tickets, you can find them on axs.com.

Caitlin Clark has remained in the spotlight during the offseason

Apart from her offseason activities, Clark has remained making headlines as she has been spotted at different sporting events, especially supporting Indiana teams. She has also been seen with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Following a historic rookie season that earned her Rookie of the Year and a First-Team All-WNBA spot, Clark is now focused on bringing a championship to her team, which is now being coached by Stephanie White.