Sky star Angel Reese celebrates Coco Gauff’s WTA Finals triumph with warm message

Angel Reese went to social media to congratulate Coco Gauff, after the American won her first WTA Finals on Saturday.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, whose WNBA season was cut short by injury, continues to be a passionate advocate for women’s sports across the board. Recently, Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to show her support for tennis star Coco Gauff after the American’s victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

“QUEEN!!! CONGRATSSSS,” Reese wrote in response to Gauff’s celebratory post, adding a crown and princess emoji to her message. Gauff, 20, claimed her first WTA Finals title with an impressive run that included wins over top-ranked players like Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek before defeating Qinwen Zheng in the final.

Gauff shared photos of herself kissing the trophy with a heartfelt message to her fans: “Muah. Also, I know I tend to focus on ‘doubters/haters,’ but this one is really for all of my supporters! Ya’ll held it down for me win or lose! I thank you for that. I see you and I appreciate you. And I know some of you are a little bit petty like me, so it does feel nice to silence them for a bit.”

With her victory, Gauff, who also became the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova, who won the event in 2004 at just 17 years old, defeating Serena Williams in her debut.

Angel Reese’s X post

Reese’s Passion for Women’s Sports

Reese has also been enjoying time away from the court, attending NFL games to cheer on the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, while also supporting the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. But her advocacy for women’s sports remains front and center.

Known for her outspoken stance on social issues such as racism and sexism, Reese has shared her aspirations of one day owning a WNBA team to provide young women with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

“[I want to] grow the sport,” Reese told The Wall Street Journal in October. “There are so many women I’ve played with throughout my career who deserve a spot in this league. Women deserve facilities like this. Every woman should have access to safe locker rooms and a gym they can use at three o’clock in the morning if they want to,” she explained.

