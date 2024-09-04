Women's Ballon d’Or 2024: Aitana Bonmatí and Barcelona’s other nominees aim to extend club’s historic run

The 30 nominees for the Women’s Ballon D’Or have been revealed, with Barcelona’s players poised to extend the club’s winning streak.

The 30 nominees for the Women’s Ballon D’Or have been announced and Barcelona’s players, including last year’s winner Aitana Bonmatí, could extend the club’s winning run in the trophy’s history.

The Women’s Ballon d’Or, which was first awarded in 2018, is a relatively new trophy, but it has quickly become a coveted one as the women’s game reaches new heights. In this short time, Barcelona has also become the reigning club.

Bonmati’s win last year’s win, combined with Alexia Putellas’ previous two wins (2021 and 2022), make Barcelona the club with the most Women’s Ballon D’Or with three. This year, the Blaugranas have several candidates to lift the prize: Patri Guijarro, Caroline Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo, Putellas, and Bonmati. Meanwhile, Ewa Pajor, who joined the club from Wolfsburg this summer, is also nominated.

The Spanish club won all four trophies available to them, including Liga F and the 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Champions League. In the latter, they defeated Lyon in the final. However, as Spain didn’t win a medal at the Olympics, there are other players that could also win the Ballon d’Or.

Salma Paralluelo was, alongside Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona’s top scorer at the Champions League (Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

One of them could be Sophia Smith, who played a key role in the USWNT’s Olympic triumph, as well as being also key for NWSL’s Portland Thorns. However, as the NWSL is in the middle of the season, this could be a handicap.

When is the Ballon D’or ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, October 28. For only the third time in the award’s history, it will be determined based on the results of the season rather than the calendar year. This period spans from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024.

Complete list of nominees to the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Tarciane (Houston Dash)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

Glodis Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)

Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Lindsey Horan (Lyon)

Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Mayra Ramirez (Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)