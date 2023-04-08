USWNT will host Ireland in a 2023 international friendly game to prepare for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will start on July 20, but teams are already preparing for it. That’s why the USWNT will clash with Ireland in an international friendly game. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch USWNT vs Ireland online free in the US on Fubo]

There will be friendly games for the Unites States to get ready for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. On this occasion they will be facing the Irish twice, with their next matchup taking place in St. Louis. The USWNT will be playing vs Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal in group E when the main event starts.

Ireland should present a good battle considering they will also be in the World Cup. Their situation has them going up against Australia, Nigeria, and Canada in group B. They will open their participation visiting the Australians on July 20 in a tough presentation against one of the co-hosts.

When will USWNT vs Ireland be played?

USWNT will take on Ireland in a 2023 international friendly game this Saturday, April 8. The match will be played at Q2 Stadium, in Austin, Texas.

USWNT vs Ireland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch USWNT vs Ireland in the US

The 2023 international friendly game between USWNT and Ireland will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, and TNT USA are the other options.