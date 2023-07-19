Australia vs Ireland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2023 Women’s World Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will have the cohosts encountering an inexperienced team. It’s going to be Australia meeting Ireland at Stadium Australia. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Australia vs Ireland online free in the US on Fubo]

Australia are in front of a great opportunity to put themselves in the champions list. It is definitely not going to be easy winning a competition of this kind, but being at home should be a huge factor. They are one of the two teams projected to advance, with Canada being the other one.

Ireland should be in a position to learn a lot considering this is their first appearance ever at a WWC. They are in a competitive group B sharing it with Nigeria as well, so they must have their best performance. However, they can take advantage of the pressure their opponents have.

Australia vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time

Australia will play Ireland at Stadium Australia on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Thursday, July 20.

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Greece: 1:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland:12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Australia vs Ireland in your country

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Seven, 7plus,Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Globo

Canada: TSN4, RDS, TSN+, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, NRK1, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Molotov, W9, Free, 6play

Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: ANT1+

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, ITVX, RTE Player, UTV, STV Scotland, RTE 2

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway, NRK Sport, NRK TV, NRK2

Philippines: Pilipinas Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden, NRK2

Switzerland: RTS 2, W9 Suisse, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, SRF Play

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: STV Player, UTV, STV Scotland, ITVX, ITV 1 UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App