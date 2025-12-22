Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt take on Zimbabwe for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Mohamed Hossam/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt

Egypt and Zimbabwe will face each other in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe online in the US on Fubo]

The Africa Cup of Nations begins for one of the tournament favorites as Mohamed Salah and Egypt launch their latest title bid. Riding the momentum of another World Cup qualification powered by their superstar forward, the Pharaohs open group play against Zimbabwe.

The Warriors are viewed as one of the weakest in a group that also includes Angola and South Africa. While the matchup favors Egypt on paper, AFCON is rarely predictable, and any lapse in focus could turn this opener into a far more compelling test.

Advertisement

When will the Egypt vs Zimbabwe match be played?

Egypt play against Zimbabwe for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Monday, December 22. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Tawanda Chirewa of Zimbabwe – Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Tawanda Chirewa of Zimbabwe – Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Egypt vs Zimbabwe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 AM
MT: 1:00 AM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Egypt vs Zimbabwe in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Egypt and Zimbabwe live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Belgium vs Egypt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country today
Soccer

Belgium vs Egypt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country today

Qatar 2022: Why is Mohamed Salah not playing for Egypt in the FIFA World Cup?
Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Why is Mohamed Salah not playing for Egypt in the FIFA World Cup?

Qatar 2022: Why are Egypt not in the FIFA World Cup?
Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Why are Egypt not in the FIFA World Cup?

Manning loses key weapon as Texas teammate makes final decision
College Football

Manning loses key weapon as Texas teammate makes final decision

Better Collective Logo