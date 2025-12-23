Trending topics:
Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria will face Tanzania for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alex Iwobi of Nigeria
Nigeria will square off with Tanzania in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Nigeria vs Tanzania online in the US on Fubo]

Group C opens play at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with one of the tournament’s most demanding lineups, led by Nigeria’s attempt to bounce back from a shocking exit in 2026 World Cup qualifying after losing the African playoff final to RC Congo.

Still a continental heavyweight, the Super Eagles are focused on restoring their reputation, while Tanzania enters looking to build momentum despite an uneven qualifying run and seize the opportunity to challenge a clear favorite right out of the gate.

When will the Nigeria vs Tanzania match be played?

Nigeria take on Tanzania for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Tuesday, December 23. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nigeria vs Tanzania: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 PM

How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Nigeria and Tanzania live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

