Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria will square off with Tanzania in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Group C opens play at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with one of the tournament’s most demanding lineups, led by Nigeria’s attempt to bounce back from a shocking exit in 2026 World Cup qualifying after losing the African playoff final to RC Congo.

Still a continental heavyweight, the Super Eagles are focused on restoring their reputation, while Tanzania enters looking to build momentum despite an uneven qualifying run and seize the opportunity to challenge a clear favorite right out of the gate.

When will the Nigeria vs Tanzania match be played?

Nigeria take on Tanzania for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Tuesday, December 23. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Novatus Miroshi of Tanzania in a game with Shakhtar Donetsk – Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Nigeria vs Tanzania: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 PM

How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania in the USA

