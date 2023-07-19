Nigeria vs Canada: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2023 Women’s World Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will have the Olympic champions meeting a team looking to shock them. It’s going to be Nigeria defying Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Nigeria vs Canada online free in the US on Fubo]

Nigeria appear as the least favorite team in group B, being the lowest ranked country. Just the first two in the standings are going to be in the round of 16, so getting even a point here could be very valuable. They have only qualified for the knockout stage twice in their history.

Canada are chasing yet another glorious moment by winning the competition. This tournament has been avoiding them considering a fourth place is their best result, but they are coming from a significant achievement. The 2020 Olympics held in 2021 saw them as the champions.

Nigeria vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Nigeria will play Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Thursday, July 20.

Argentina: 11:30 PM

Australia: 12:30 PM (July 21)

Belgium: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Brazil: 11:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 PM

Croatia: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Denmark: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Egypt: 5:30 AM (July 21)

France: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Germany: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Ghana: 2:30 AM (July 21)

Greece: 5:30 AM (July 21)

Ireland: 3:30 AM (July 21)

Israel: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Kenya: 5:30 AM (July 21)

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Morocco: 3:30 AM (July 21)

New Zealand: 2:30 PM (July 21)

Nigeria: 3:30 AM (July 21)

Norway: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Philippines: 10:30 AM (July 21)

Poland: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 AM (July 21)

Serbia: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Singapore: 10:30 AM (July 21)

South Africa: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Sweden: 4:30 AM (July 21)

Switzerland: 4:30 AM (July 21)

UAE: 6:30 AM (July 21)

UK: 3:30 AM (July 21)

United States: 10:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Nigeria vs Canada in your country

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro, Globo

Canada: TSN4, RDS, TSN+, CTV, CTV App, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: M6, Molotov, M6.fr, Free, 6play

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: ANT1+

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Two

Israel: Sport 3

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Pilipinas Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, Supersport Grandstand, SABC Sport, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4, SABC 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, M6 Suisse, SRF zwei, TRT Spor

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO,Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo