England will face Nigeria this Monday, August 7 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch England vs Nigeria online free in the US on Fubo]
England were one of the main candidates to go far in this competition and has even shown why. All the games in the group stage were victories and with authority, even against strong rivals like Denmark. Now, they will seek to advance into the top 8.
Their rivals will be Nigeria, who managed to advance in one of the most competitive groups of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They finished in second place, just 1 point below the leaders Australia. After passing such a tough test, the Nigerians want to prove that they are capable of achieving important things in the competition.
England vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 AM
Australia: 5:30 PM
Bangladesh: 1:30 PM
Belgium: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 4:30 AM
Canada: 3:30 AM
Croatia: 9:30 AM
Denmark: 9:30 AM
Egypt: 10:30 AM
France: 9:30 AM
Germany: 9:30 AM
Ghana: 7:30 AM
Greece: 10:30 AM
India: 1:00 PM
Indonesia: 3:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 AM
Israel: 10:30 AM
Italy: 9:30 AM
Jamaica: 2:30 AM
Kenya: 10:30 AM
Malaysia: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 AM
Morocco: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 9:30 AM
New Zealand: 7:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 AM
Norway: 9:30 AM
Philippines: 3:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 AM
Portugal: 8:30 AM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 AM
Serbia: 9:30 AM
Singapore: 3:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 AM
Spain: 9:30 AM
Sweden: 9:30 AM
Switzerland: 9:30 AM
UAE: 11:30 AM
UK: 8:30 AM
United States: 3:30 AM (ET)
England vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik
Canada: TSN1, TSN+, TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, RDS
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, NRK1
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: France 2, Free, Molotov
Germany: Der Eerste
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: ANT1+
India: FanCode, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
International: YouTube
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC One
Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Mexico: ViX, VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, NRK1
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: RTS 2
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport CSN
Spain: RTVE.com, TDP, fuboTV Spain
Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF two, RAI Sport 1, RTS Sport, TDP, RTS 2, TRT Spor, SRF Play
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.