England vs Nigeria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

England will face Nigeria this Monday, August 7 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch England vs Nigeria online free in the US on Fubo]

England were one of the main candidates to go far in this competition and has even shown why. All the games in the group stage were victories and with authority, even against strong rivals like Denmark. Now, they will seek to advance into the top 8.

Their rivals will be Nigeria, who managed to advance in one of the most competitive groups of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They finished in second place, just 1 point below the leaders Australia. After passing such a tough test, the Nigerians want to prove that they are capable of achieving important things in the competition.

England vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 AM

Australia: 5:30 PM

Bangladesh: 1:30 PM

Belgium: 9:30 AM

Brazil: 4:30 AM

Canada: 3:30 AM

Croatia: 9:30 AM

Denmark: 9:30 AM

Egypt: 10:30 AM

France: 9:30 AM

Germany: 9:30 AM

Ghana: 7:30 AM

Greece: 10:30 AM

India: 1:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 AM

Israel: 10:30 AM

Italy: 9:30 AM

Jamaica: 2:30 AM

Kenya: 10:30 AM

Malaysia: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 AM

Morocco: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 9:30 AM

New Zealand: 7:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 AM

Norway: 9:30 AM

Philippines: 3:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 AM

Portugal: 8:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 AM

Serbia: 9:30 AM

Singapore: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 AM

Spain: 9:30 AM

Sweden: 9:30 AM

Switzerland: 9:30 AM

UAE: 11:30 AM

UK: 8:30 AM

United States: 3:30 AM (ET)

England vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik

Canada: TSN1, TSN+, TSN4, RDS App, TSN5, RDS

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, NRK1

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: France 2, Free, Molotov

Germany: Der Eerste

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

International: YouTube

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC One

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico: ViX, VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, NRK TV, TV6 Sweden, NRK1

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: RTS 2

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport CSN

Spain: RTVE.com, TDP, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: NRK1, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF two, RAI Sport 1, RTS Sport, TDP, RTS 2, TRT Spor, SRF Play

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.