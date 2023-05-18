The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is without any doubt one of the biggest events in world soccer this year. For one month, Australia and New Zealand will witness the best female national teams on Earth battling it out for the ultimate glory.

[Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 online in the US on SlingTV]

The United States Women’s National Team head into the ninth edition of the tournament aiming to extend their supremacy and win their fifth trophy. It won’t be easy, though, since every other nation will try and dethrone the reigning champions.

The field for the 2023 Women’s World Cup has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams, with eight more participants than in the 2019 edition played in France. Here, let’s take a look at the schedule, groups, dates, and how to watch it in the US.

Schedule: How long will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 last?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Norway will take on the Football Ferns in the opening game at Eden Park in Auckland Road, while the grand final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

What are the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 groups?

With the expanded field, there will be eight groups of four teams each. These will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup groups:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China PR

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

How to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in the United States

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on SlingTV.