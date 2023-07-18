FIFA’s Women’s World Cup 2023, which starts this Thursday (July 20), will reunite the best teams on the planet which will compete for ultimate glory. The US Women’s National Team are the defending champions, but will a new country take the trophy this time?

Some of the strongest contenders to dispute the throne of the Americans are England, who come from their success at the 2022 Euros, as well as Netherlands, last tournament’s finalists. Of course, another strong team is Spain, who was eliminated by the US in France 2019.

While women’s soccer has grown in popularity in recent years, many fans are still learning about some aspects of the sport. It’s true that many people know how the men’s World Cup trophy looks and more, but what about the Women’s trophy? Check out everything you need to know about it.

What is the Women’s World Cup trophy called?

The Women’s World Cup trophy doesn’t have a specific name. Meanwhile, the men’s World Cup trophy was called Jules Rimet Trophy from 1930 to 1970, and from 1974 to the present day FIFA World Cup Trophy.

What is the height and weight of the Women’s World Cup trophy?

The trophy measures 47 centimeters and weighs 4.6 kilograms. It’s a little bit less heavy than the men’s trophy which weighs around 6 kilograms. However, it’s taller than the men’s cup.

What is the Women’s World Cup trophy made of?

According to FIFA, the trophy is made “sterling silver, covered in 23-karat white and yellow gold.” Meanwhile, the design is a spiral with a ball at the top. Per the organization, to “symbolize the athleticism, dynamism and elegance of women’s football.”

How much does the Women’s World Cup trophy cost?

According to reports, the Women’s World Cup trophy is estimated to cost around $20 million. This is the second cup that was created for the tournament, and it was designed in 1998 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup in the USA by William Sawaya and handcrafted in Milan by the experts Sawaya & Moroni.