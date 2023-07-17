The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is very soon to begin and the teams are preparing for what will undoubtedly be a tough and intense tournament, as well as the fans looking to enjoy the best women’s soccer. To learn more about the history of this tournament, here we will tell you who the champions of each edition have been.

The Women’s World Cup is an international football tournament that showcases the talents of women’s national teams from around the globe. It was first held in 1991, organized by FIFA. The inaugural tournament took place in China, with 12 teams competing for the title. The United States emerged as the champions of this first edition.

Since then, the Women’s World Cup has been held every four years, featuring increased participation and global attention. The tournament has witnessed remarkable moments, including stunning goals, thrilling matches, and breakthrough performances. The United States remains the most successful nation, winning the tournament a record four times.

All Women’s World Cup champions