The 2023 Women’s World Cup has arrived, and all 32 national teams are prepared to participate in the tournament. Most of them have already unveiled their home and away jerseys. Take a look at all the kits designed for this competition.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host this year’s tournament. The competition is set to start on Thursday, July 19th and will end on August 20th with the grand final, which will be played at Accor Stadium.

As each World Cup, the 32 national teams unveil new kits to face the tournament. Fans have their favorites, so here are all the home and away jerseys of the squads that will compete for the title this year.

Which are the 32 teams home and away jerseys for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

This edition of the tournament will be very attractive for fans. A total of seven brands will dress the national teams, with Nike and adidas having 23 of the 32 squads.

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Switzerland (Not unveiled yet)

Philippines

Group B

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Republic of Ireland

Group C

Spain

Japan

Costa Rica

Zambia (Not presented yet)

Group D

China

Denmark

Haiti (Not presented yet)

England

Group E

Netherlands

United States

Portugal

Vietnam

Group F

Brazil

Jamaica

France

Panama

Group G

Argentina

South Africa

Sweden

Italy

Group H

Germany

Morocco (Not presented yet)

South Korea

Colombia

Oceaunz, the official matchball for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

According to FIFA, Oceaunz “is a celebration of the cultures of both host countries and features designs by Aboriginal artist, Chern’ee Sutton, and Māori artist, Fiona Collis.”