Nichelle Prince is a Canadian football player whose profile boasts remarkable achievements. Representing Canada at the Olympic Games, she has secured a gold medal at Tokyo 2021 and a bronze medal at Rio 2016.

Prince’s impressive international career includes competing at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and in multiple Concacaf tournaments, where she has won four silver medals. She made her debut for the Canadian national team at just 17 years old on January 12, 2013.

Prior to her professional endeavors, she played with the Ohio State Buckeyes and was selected 28th overall by the Houston Dash in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. Her resume also has the NWSL Challenge Cup title she won with the Houston Dash in 2020.

How old is Nichelle Prince?

Nichelle Prince is 28 years old. She was born on February 19, 1995. Her birthplace was Ajax, Ontario, Canada.

How tall is Nichelle Prince?

Nichelle Prince is 5‘4”.

Who is Nichelle Prince’s husband?

Nichelle Prince is married to Adrian Michael Joseph.

What is Nichelle Prince’s net worth?

Nichelle Prince’s net worth is around $500,000.

Nichelle Prince’s Social Media Accounts

Nichelle Prince’s Instagram account is @nprince7.