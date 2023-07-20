Michelle Alozie is a footballer who represents both the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League and the Nigeria women’s national team. She has been selected for the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Born and raised in Apple Valley, California, Alozie attended Granite Hills High School in her hometown before furthering her education and athletic pursuits at Yale University and the University of Tennessee.

Alozie signed a contract with BIIK Kazygurt of the Kazakhstani women’s football championship in January 2020. However, the season was cut short due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, she joined the Houston Dash before earning a contract extension in December 2022.

How old is Michelle Alozie?

Michelle Alozie is 26 years old. She was born on April 28, 1997. Her birthplace was Apple Valley, California, United States.

Does Michelle Alozie have a boyfriend?

Michelle Alozie is assumed to be single.

Who are Michelle Alozie’s parents?

Michelle Alozie’s parents are Chioma and Godwin Alozie, both from Nigeria.

What is Michelle Alozie’s salary?

Michelle Alozie’s salary is unknown, but her net worth might be around $500,000.

Michelle Alozie’s Social Media Accounts

Michelle Alozie’s Instagram account is @alozieee, the same as her Twitter username.