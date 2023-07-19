What is the FIFA ranking position of each participating team in the Women's World Cup 2023?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will feature the best national teams for an entire month from July 20 to August 20 in what will be one of the biggest soccer events of the year before the start of the domestic leagues around the globe.

Despite the fact that the big favorites qualified for the tournament as expected, other smaller teams such as Panama, Vietnam, and Haiti, also made it. The good news is that the tournament now has 32 spots for the national teams.

The team within the tournament with the lowest FIFA Ranking is Zambia, they enter the event as 77th ranked, while the big favorites are all ranked under the tenth spot.

FIFA Rankings for the 2023 Women’s World Cup teams

United States is the best ranked team, they have the No. 1 spot, while the second spot goes to Germany, followed by Sweden as No. 3 being the most highly ranked teams from Europe.

Continent Team FIFA Ranking AFC Australia 10 China 14 Japan 11 Philippines 46 South Korea 17 Vietnam 32 CAF Morocco 72 Nigeria 40 South Africa 54 Zambia 77 CONCACAF Canada 7 Costa Rica 36 Haiti 53 Jamaica 43 Panama 52 United States 1 CONMEBOL Argentina 28 Brazil 8 Colombia 25 OFC New Zealand 26 UEFA Denmark 13 England 4 France 5 Germany 2 Italy 16 Netherlands 9 Norway 12 Portugal 21 Republic of Ireland 22 Spain 6 Sweden 3 Switzerland 20

It’s likely that at least one underdog will make it to the knockout stage, but some favorites will take the title unless they suffer multiple injuries during the group stage and lose key players.