The USWNT is one of the most feared squads in the world, and they have the best women’s soccer team in World Cup history. They are the national team with the most titles, having won the only back-to-back since the tournament started in 1991.

However, other teams like Germany are also considered lethal. In 2003, the German women knocked the United States out of the way to reach the final.

Although the United States are the defending champions and are considered a big team, it is also true that the number of teams in the tournament has increased from 24 to 32 for the 2023 edition. This means that things could be a little more difficult for the USWNT to reach the final.

How many World Cups have the USWNT won?

So far, they have won four World Cups. In the first edition in 1991, the USWNT won against Norway 2-1. They won their second title in 1999, and then won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2019.

Here are the results of the USWNT’s World Cup victories:

1991: USWNT wins 2-1 over Norway

1999: USWNT wins 5-4 on penalty shoot-out over China

2015: USWNT wins 5-2 over Japan

2019: USWNT wins 2-0 over Netherlands

In addition to winning four titles, the United States also has three third-place victories and only one as runners-up. This makes them the only team with consecutive podium appearances.