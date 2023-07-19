The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the 9th edition of the tournament, and it is expected to be much more successful than in previous years. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of fans and viewers, which has brought the women’s tournament on par with other major soccer tournaments.

The Women’s World Cup is much newer than the men’s tournament, but there has been a clear trend of increasing attendance in recent editions. In the last two tournaments, over 2.5+ million fans have attended the games.

FIFA and the hosts usually reach an agreement to hold the tournament during the best time of year for fans to attend. This ensures that there is no problem with ticket sales during the month-long event.

How often does the FIFA Women’s World Cup take place?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place every 4 years, one year after the men’s tournament. The first edition was held in 1991 in China, and China is one of only two countries to have hosted the tournament twice.

It is important that the women’s and men’s World Cups do not take place at the same time or in the same year. This is because one event could overshadow the other, and the organizers would lose out on revenue.

The defending champions at the 2023 tournament are the United States, who have won four titles. They are the favorites to win a fifth title, but Canada are looking to win World Cup as well.