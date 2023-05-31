The 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship have four teams contending for three places in the World Cup. In the semifinals Mexico U-20 will clash with Canada U-20 at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Mexico U-20 vs Canada U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexico U-20 are one of the teams that have a perfect score so far. If they reach the final, they will automatically qualify for the World Cup no matter what their results is. In the first round they won all three games against Costa Rica U-20, Dominican Republic U-20, and Puerto Rico U-20.

Canada U-20 instead finished second in group A with six points. However, they were able to secure their spot in the semifinals with one matchup to go. They defeated Jamaica U-20 and Panama U-20 before losing to United States U-20 in the final game.

When will Mexico U-20 vs Canada U-20 be played?

Mexico U-20 will meet Canada U-20 in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship this Friday, June 2. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez, located in the Dominican Republic.

Mexico U-20 vs Canada U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U-20 vs Canada U-20 in the US

The game between Mexico U-20 and Canada U-20 in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX is the other option.