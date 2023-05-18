Why is Mexico not playing at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Mexico’s national team are in one of their worst crisis in history. Since 1994, in an amazing feat, they had advanced seven straight times to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. That streak ended abruptly at Qatar 2022.

The young categories are on the same path. For example, after winning the bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, Mexico couldn’t qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Now, one of the biggest questions is why Mexico are not participating at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at Argentina. Read here to find out the important reasons of another historic failure.

Why is Mexico not playing at the FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Mexico couldn’t clinch a ticket for the World Cup at Argentina because they couldn’t finish as Top 4 in the U-20 CONCACAF Championship played at Honduras during the summer of 2022.

In one of the biggest surprises in recent history, Guatemala eliminated Mexico in the quarterfinals of the tournament after a thrilling penalty shootout. That disastrous night had huge consequences for the famous Tri.

Not only Mexico lost the chance to play the FIFA U-20 World Cup, but also they were out of the race to be at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After winning bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, there will be no representation in France.