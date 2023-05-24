The 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will distribute three spots for the World Cup. In the first round Mexico U-20 will face Dominican Republic U-20 at Estadio Panamericano on Matchday 1. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Mexico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexico U-20 enter the tournament as one of the favorites alongside the United States. They both played the final in the last edition, but they were also qualified directly for being the highest ranked teams. Their goal is to finish in the first two places to reach the semifinals.

It’s going to be a great chance for the Dominican Republic U-20 to be in the next World Cup. That’s because they are the home team for this stage that will be held entirely in their country. They will be competing in group B against Costa Rica and Puerto Rico too.

When will Mexico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 be played?

Mexico U-20 will meet Dominican Republic U-20 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship this Thursday, May 25. The game will be played at Estadio Panamericano, located in the Dominican Republic.

Mexico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Mexico U-20 vs Dominican Republic U-20 in the US

The game between Mexico U-20 and Dominican Republic U-20 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX and Fox Soccer Plus are the other options.