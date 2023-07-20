The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be very challenging for Spain. La Roja is seen as one of the strongest squads of the tournament, with huge stars like Salma Paralluelo in the roster. Here’s her complete profile, including her age, parents, boyfriend, salary, and social media.

Spain will try to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history. This will be the third time that the national team competes in this tournament, with their best being in 2019 (Round of 16).

This time, it seems like it will be different. Spain boasts one of the best rosters in the entire competition, featuring prominent names like Salma Paralluelo, who you can get to know better in the following section.

How old is Salma Paralluelo?

Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono is 19 years old, born on November 13th, 2003, in Zaragoza, Spain. Throughout her professional career, she has played for Zaragoza, Villarreal, and signed with FC Barcelona last year. She’s the daughter of Jaime Paralluelo (Spain) and Diosdada Ayingono (Equatorial Guinean Fang).

Does Salma Paralluelo have a boyfriend?

As of today, there is no information about Salma Paralluelo being in a relationship.

How much is Salma Paralluelo’s salary?

According to Relevo, Salma Paralluelo’s salary at FC Barcelona is around $160,000 per season. Last year, Real Madrid offered her half of that amount, which is why the Spanish left-winger decided to join the Blaugranas.

What are Salma Paralluelo’s social media accounts?

You can find Salma Paralluelo on Instagram with her username (@salmaparalluelo).