The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is in full swing and the most exciting stage of the competition is here. The knockout phase bracket is set, and fans can’t wait to see which nation takes home the trophy.

Japan, England, and Sweden have made a statement in the group stage, being the only teams that won all three games. However, it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to go the distance and win the tournament.

Another intriguing question in this kind of contest is who will finish as top scorer. Right now, the Golden Boot race is very tightened, with a number of players on pace to claim the prestigious award.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Who are the top scorers?

Alexandra Popp of Germany got off to a fantastic start, but she won’t be able to add to her tally as her nation was eliminated. Same thing for Ary Borges, since Brazil failed to advance in Group F. This is what the race for the Golden Boot looks like:

Hinata Miyazawa (4 goals)

*Alex Popp (4)

Lauren James (3)

*Ary Borges (3)

Kadidiatou Diani (3)

Sophie Roman Haug (3)

Amanda Ilestedt (3)

Jill Roord (3)

Mina Tanaka (2)

Thembi Kgatlana (2)

Riko Ueki (2)

Hildah Magaia (2)

Sophia Smith (2)

Jenni Hermoso (2)

Alba Redondo (2)

Rebecka Blomqvist (2)

Fridolina Rolfo (2)

*Wang Shuang (2)

*Arianna Caruso (2)

Hayley Raso (2)

Esmee Brugts (2)

Lindsey Horan (2)

Linda Caicedo (2)

Steph Catley (2)

*Team has been eliminated.