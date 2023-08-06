The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway, and so far, it has proven to be one of the most disputed tournaments so far. With big teams out such as Brazil, Germany and the USWNT, which left the competition in the Round of 16, there’s a lot of chance to see a new country winning the title.

As women’s soccer has grown in popularity, so has the tournament. For the first time ever, it is being hosted by two nations (Australia and New Zealand). It also already broke the record for tickets sold in a single edition, surpassing the 1,6 million sales and the 1,3 million of Canada 2015.

This year’s tournament is also the first to feature 32 teams, up from the previous number of 24 teams. And competition has gotten tougher, with many teams surprising for their level such as Jamaica or Colombia. With the US gone, many fans wonder what has been the worst result of the team in the tournament.

What has been the worst result for the US in the World Cup?

The United States has been the most dominant team at the Women’s World Cup, winning four titles (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019). Apart from Germany, which won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007, they are the only team to have won multiple titles.

The exit at the Round of 16 of the 2023 FWWC after the 5-4 penalty shootout defeat against Sweden is the worst result in the history of the US Women’s National team.The US made at least the semifinals in the previous eight tournaments.

Before the 2023 elimination, the team had never finished worse than third in the tournament. They were aiming for a historic third consecutive World Cup, a feat never achieved in men’s or women’s soccer.