Nadia Nadim is one of Denmark’s most famous soccer players, not only for her incredible talent on the pitch but also thanks to her inspiring life story. While she isn’t part of the squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, she is still one of the sport’s icons.

Nadim is currently playing for the Racing Louisville FC, and she has won the NWSL Championship in 2017 with the Portland Thorns. She also won the French league title with Paris Saint Germain in 2021.

She has also made history with Denmark, having played 100 matches for the national team. Nadim was one of the key players for their qualification to last year’s Euros. But that’s only a fraction of her impressive CV outside the pitch. Check out everything you need to know about her.

How much is Nadia Nadim’s net worth and salary?

According to reports, Nadim earns $26,000 weekly at Racing Louisville. While her net worth isn’t undisclosed, there are reports that estimated that she has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Nadim’s life story and family

Nadia was born in Herat on Jan. 2, 1988 and raised in Afghanistan. Her father was a military general and her mother a school principal. However, in 2000, her father never returned home from a meeting with the Taliban and the family fled to Denmark, where they stayed at a refugee camp. She was 12 years old.

“I can’t remember much, but the whole thing happened fast, it was chaotic,” she told Our Game Magazine, per the Olympics. Their family were granted refugee status in Denmark once their time at the asylum came to an end. She then was able to play for the country after being granted citizenship when she was 18.

What happened to Nadim’s mother?

Last year, when she was working as a pundit for British broadcaster ITV at the Denmark–Tunisia match in the Men’s World Cup, Nadim had to leave the job after learning that her mother died struck by a truck at age 57.

How many languages does Nadim speak?

She speaks 9 languages, while some reports stated that she speaks 11 languages. Those are: Danish, English, German, Persian, Dari, Urdu, Hindi, Arabic and French. Per HITC, she is also fluent in Swedish and Norwegian.

What injury did she suffer from?

The 35-year-old has been recovering from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury since September 2022. However, she is now returning slowly to the pitch, roughly 10 months after the incident.

Does Nadia Nadim have a partner?

According to reports, the player is currently single.

Is Nadia Nadim a doctor?

In 2022, Nadim fulfilled her goal of becoming a doctor, specifically in reconstructive surgery. She attended medical school at Aarhus University remotely during the football season. “I know the value of helping a person when they have no hope,” she told The Guardian.