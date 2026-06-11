2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony: What was the first song performed before Mexico vs South Africa?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony delivered plenty of unforgettable moments before Mexico and South Africa kicked off the tournament at Estadio Azteca. But among performances, one song had the honor of setting the tone.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca was set to begin with a strong tribute to Mexican culture before transitioning into the global acts headlined by Shakira and Burna Boy, who perform the tournament’s official song.

FIFA confirmed the lineup but initially kept the exact running order under wraps, fueling curiosity among fans eager to know which artist would have the honor of delivering the first notes of the new edition of the World Cup.

That intrigue only grew as Mexico prepared to face South Africa in the tournament opener. With names such as J Balvin, Belinda, Mana, Alejandro Fernandez, Los Angeles Azules and Tyla attached to the spectacle.

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Who performed the first song before Mexico vs South Africa?

Mana performed the first song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before Mexico and South Africa took the field at Estadio Azteca. FIFA designed the ceremony as a celebration of the country’s identity.

The Mexican icons opened the festivities with a rendition of “Oye Mi Amor”, setting an emotional tone for the tournament opener and paying tribute to the host nation’s rich cultural heritage.

The performance also served as the perfect bridge to the star-studded lineup that followed. Artists including Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Belinda, Mana, Tyla, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs and Los Angeles Azules later took the stage.