Chiefs first-round pick Mansoor Delane gives optimist outlook on his health status

The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic that their first-round pick Mansoor Delane is close to get back to football activities.

When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted cornerback Mansoor Delane, they aimed to get a leader in the secondary. However, he was dealing with some physical issues since the OTAs, specifically on the shoulder. But, the team is optimistic.

The No. 6 overall draft pick says things improve every day. Delane spends most of his time learning the playbook and working on conditioning. “It’s good, just getting better every day,” Delane said.

The positive thing is that the Chiefs didn’t consider placing Delane on the PUP list. This suggests this is a relatively minor injury. Hence, it seems like all parties are in agreement as to the return timetable for Delane. In fact, Andy Reid also provided a positive injury update on Delane.

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The Chiefs need Delane badly

Kansas City lost starting corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams this offseason. Hence, Delane is really someone that the Chiefs need to play exceptionally well from the start of the 2026 NFL season.

#Chiefs 1st round pick Mansoor Delane says he's "chasing perfection" despite being a rookie.



He'll wear a yellow no-contact jersey for the time being as he recovers from a shoulder injury during OTAs. #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/CPS4s434yi — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) July 26, 2026

Thankfully for the Chiefs, Mansoor Delane is considered an elite, high-level cornerback prospect. Also, Kansas City has been able to scout this position pretty well in recent years. Hence, the benefit of the doubt must be given to the team.

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Delane has upside and coaching to his benefit

Delane has plenty of potential and upside. He delivered the goods in all key scouting stats. But Delane’s tools are not only exciting by themselves, but also he enters a great situation altogether.

The Chiefs have one of the best defensive coordinators in history in Steve Spagnuolo. That will help Delane massively to not only be great from the get-go, but also develop to his best potential.