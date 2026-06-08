2026 FIFA World Cup anthem: What is the official song of the tournament?

Music and soccer go hand in hand at every FIFA World Cup. With Shakira, Burna Boy and a star-studded soundtrack in the spotlight, fans are eager to discover which song will define the 2026 tournament.

The FIFA World Cup has always had a soundtrack to match its biggest moments. From unforgettable anthems like “Waka Waka” and “Wavin’ Flag” to the songs that echoed through stadiums, music has become an essential part.

This time, FIFA has gone bigger than ever. Alongside an official 18-track album featuring artists from around the world, the organization has selected a song designed to capture the energy and global spirit of the first 48-team World Cup.

The track brings together two internationally recognized stars and aims to unite fans across continents through a shared passion for the game. With millions expected to hear it, the official anthem will become part of World Cup history.

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What is the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is “Dai Dai“, performed by Shakira and Burna Boy. FIFA officially unveiled the track on May, describing it as a celebration of soccer, culture and global unity ahead of the tournament.

The song marks another World Cup milestone for Shakira, who has become one of the artists most closely associated with FIFA tournaments over the past two decades. According to FIFA, “Dai Dai” captures energy and passion.

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Beyond its role as the tournament anthem, the track also supports a charitable cause. The organization announced that royalties generated by the song will help fund the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

“Dai Dai” is part of FIFA’s broader music strategy for 2026, which includes an 18-track official album featuring artists from multiple countries and musical genres. FIFA has described the project as the most ambitious musical collaboration.

When was the 2026 FIFA World Cup song released?

The official 2026 FIFA World Cup song was released globally on May 15, 2026. FIFA and Sony Music Latin launched the track simultaneously across major streaming platforms as anticipation for the tournament continued to grow.

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The release came less than a month before the opening match of the World Cup and immediately generated significant attention among soccer and music fans. FIFA promoted the song as the centerpiece of the tournament’s musical identity.

It’s worth noting that “Dai Dai” was not the first song connected to the tournament. Earlier in 2026, FIFA launched the official album project with the single “Lighter“, performed by Jelly Roll and Carin Leon.

However, the soccer organization later confirmed that “Dai Dai” would serve as the competition’s official song. The release also reinforced the growing emphasis on entertainment as part of the World Cup experience.

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What were the previous FIFA World Cup anthems?

Some of the most famous FIFA World Cup anthems include “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)“, “Wavin’ Flag” and “The Cup of Life“. Over the years, official songs have become an essential part of the tournament.

One of the earliest global hits was “Un’estate Italiana“, performed by Gianna Nannini and Edoardo Bennato for the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The song is frequently cited as one of the greatest sports anthems ever recorded.

The tradition reached a new level in 1998 when Ricky Martin released “The Cup of Life” (“La Copa de la Vida)” for the World Cup in France. The song became a worldwide sensation and helped establish the modern formula.

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In 2010, Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” became arguably the defining World Cup song of the 21st century. Other notable entries include Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte’s “We Are One (Ole Ola)” in 2014.

Which World Cup anthem is the most popular ever?

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is widely considered the most popular FIFA World Cup anthem ever released. Originally created for the 2010 tournament in South Africa, the song became a global phenomenon.

The track topped charts in numerous countries and accumulated billions of views and streams across digital platforms. More than a decade later, it remains instantly recognizable around the world and continues to be played at events.

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Its lasting popularity is one reason FIFA turned once again to Shakira for the 2026 tournament. Sixteen years after “Waka Waka” became a global hit, the Colombian superstar returns hoping to create another soundtrack that will be remembered.