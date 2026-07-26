Flamengo vs Sao Paulo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Brasileirao match on July 26, 2026

Flamengo take on Sao Paulo at the Maracanã Stadium in the Matchday 20 of the 2026 Brasileirao. Duel between two rivals with different needs. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Tournament Brasileirao Date Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time 5:30 PM (ET) / 2:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Premiere

How to watch Flamengo vs Sao Paulo in the USA

Supporters in the United States can watch this matchup live on Premiere, with coverage running from kickoff to the final whistle.

The action will be available through Premiere, allowing fans to stay with every moment of what promises to be an entertaining and closely contested encounter.

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Can I watch Flamengo vs Sao Paulo for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Premiere, which will provide full coverage of the action from start to finish.

An active subscription is required to access the broadcast, meaning the match will not be available to stream for free in the United States.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Flamengo and Sao Paulo square off in an important Brasileirao matchup with plenty at stake for both sides. Flamengo sits on 37 points and is looking to gain ground on league leaders Palmeiras, who have 44, making every result crucial in the title race.

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Sao Paulo, meanwhile, has 25 points and is trying to climb into a Copa Sudamericana spot while increasing its cushion above the relegation zone. With both teams in need of a victory, this rivalry clash carries significant implications at both ends of the table.

Jonathan Calleri of Sao Paulo – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo: Predicted Lineups

Flamengo (4-3-3): Agustín Rossi; Guillermo Varela (Emerson Royal), Léo Pereira, Vitão, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Nicolás De La Cruz, Everton Araújo (Jorginho); Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Samuel Lino), Bruno Henrique, Pedro.

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Sao Paulo (4-3-3): Rafael Monteiro; Lucas Ramon, Robert Arboleda, José Sabino (Luis Osorio), Wendell Borges; Pablo Maia, Marcos Antonio, Damián Bobadilla; Artur Guimarães, Luciano Neves, Jonathan Calleri.

What time is the Flamengo vs Sao Paulo match?

The match kicks off today, July 26, at 5:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:30 PM

Central Time: 4:30 PM

Mountain Time: 3:30 PM

Pacific Time: 2:30 PM