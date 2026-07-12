2026 World Cup: Why do some players put the ball under their shirt to celebrate goals?

What makes no sense to some has a highly important family meaning for players when they put the ball under their jersey to celebrate a goal.

The 2026 World Cup has already given fans plenty of unforgettable moments. Yet, it is often what happens immediately after the ball hits the back of the net that captures the fans attention. Among the many choreographed dances and emotional slides, one specific gesture stands out for its deep, personal meaning.

When a player scores a goal and immediately shoves the match ball underneath their jersey, they are sending a clear family message. This gesture is used to announce to the stadium and millions of viewers that the player or their partner is expecting a baby. The ball mimics a pregnant belly.

It is a tradition that spans generations of socccer players. By sharing this personal milestone with teammates and supporters, players turn the pitch into a family affair. It remains one of the most heartwarming celebrations in the tournament.

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Do players risk a caution for the pregnant belly celebration?

Under the official FIFA Laws of the Game, players do not receive an automatic yellow card simply for tucking the ball under their jersey. Unlike removing the shirt entirely, which triggers a mandatory booking, using the ball as a prop to simulate pregnancy is perfectly legal.

Ronaldo with his pregnancy celebration playing for Real Madrid in 2013 (Getty Images)

However, referees keep a very close eye on the situation to ensure the celebration does not become excessive or provocative. If a player takes too long, climbs the stadium fencing, or gestures aggressively toward opponents while doing it, the official will step in.

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Using the thumb: Another nod to new life

Another iconic way players announce an upcoming pregnancy or celebrate a newborn is by putting their thumb into their mouth like a baby. Often combined with the ball-under-shirt routine, this simple thumb gesture is a direct tribute to the player’s children.