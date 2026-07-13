Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 NBA Summer League match on July 13, 2026

Atlanta Hawks will face Boston Celtics in a NBA Summer League game. The teams are preparing for the upcoming season, which promises to be very tough. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Tournament NBA Summer League Date Monday, July 13, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream NBA League Pass, Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this Summer League game live on NBA League Pass and Amazon Prime Video.

Be sure to tune in and catch all the action from start to finish in what is expected to be a thrilling and entertaining contest.

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Can I watch Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics for free?

Watch the full match live in the United States on Amazon Prime Video, one of the streaming platforms carrying the event.

New users can watch for free by taking advantage of Amazon Prime Video’s 30-day free trial before choosing a paid subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

NBA Summer League offers teams an opportunity to evaluate young talent ahead of the new season, and this matchup features two franchises looking to bounce back from early playoff exits.

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The Atlanta Hawks finished sixth in the Eastern Conference before falling to the eventual champions New York Knicks in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics placed second in the East but were unexpectedly eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams will look to use Summer League as a stepping stone toward a stronger 2026-27 campaign.

Head coach Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

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What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics match?

The match kicks off today, July 13, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM