France vs Spain: Mike Maignan and Unai Simon’s stats at the 2026 World Cup

As France and Spain meet in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup, two of the best teams in the world go face to face. However, two great overlooked goalkeepers will be going to battle, as well.

Although the head-to-head matchup between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal overshadows every other duel in the upcoming clash between France and Spain, there is also an intriguing battle between two of the most underrated goalkeepers in the world. With no shortage of firepower on either side, who advances to the 2026 World Cup final could come down to which goalkeeper—Mike Maignan or Unai Simon—has the better game.

So far at the 2026 World Cup, both netminders have been outstanding. Truth be told, however, the prolific talent in front of them and the masterful tactical plans devised by their coaches have made life much easier for both Maignan and Simon.

Until France and Spain cross paths in the semifinals, neither side has truly been put to the test at the 2026 World Cup. Simon and the Spaniards had to work hard to defeat Belgium in the quarterfinals, but aside from conceding their only goal of the tournament, the Red Devils never really put Spain against the ropes.

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In more ways than one, the semifinals will be the litmus test for both goalkeepers. Whoever passes it will give his team a great chance of reaching the World Cup final.

Mike Maignan (left) of France and Unai Simon (right) of Spain.

Maignan’s stats at 2026 World Cup

Maignan wasn’t on France’s roster at the 2022 World Cup. Thus, he didn’t experience the heartbreak in Qatar, but is helping Mbappe and company avenge it, regardless. So far, so good, as Maignan has been one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament. He’s yet to be under siege, but he’s shown calm and safe hands when he needed to.

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Through six games at the 2026 World Cup, Maignan has kept four clean sheets, allowing just two goals. Maignan has conceded no more than one goal in any match. However, Maignan has made only nine saves so far at the World Cup, ranking 25th among goalkeepers, according to FOX Sports, which underlines what’s been a relatively uneventful tournament for him. It’s easier said than done, but if he can maintain that form against Spain, France should be in a great position to advance.

With the likes of Mbappe, Dembele, Olise, and many more leading the attack, head coach Didier Deschamps’ side are virtually guaranteed to score in bunches. France have proved just that throughout the 2026 World Cup. However, they have yet to face a defensive unit as efficient as Spain’s, with Simon serving as the last line of defense if all else fails.

Simon’s stats at 2026 World Cup

From a purely statistical standpoint, Simon has been the best goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup. There’s no arguing that. His numbers speak for themselves. In fact, Simon set an all-time FIFA World Cup record by going 650 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (dating back to the 2022 World Cup). Simon’s run was snapped by Charles De Ketelaere’s goal for Belgium in the quarterfinals. Still, it took nothing away from Simon’s achievement.

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So far at the 2026 World Cup, Simon has put on a goalkeeping clinic. Spain have conceded only one goal in six games, with Simon keeping five clean sheets. However, he will face a test unlike any previous one when Spain take on the multi-headed monster that is France’s attack.

Many may argue Simon’s numbers are a product of his team’s play and the fact that he’s faced very few shots at the 2026 World Cup. According to FOX Sports, Simon has made only six saves at the tournament, even fewer than Maignan. Both goalkeepers have similar numbers, which underline the efficiency of their national teams and reflect the parity in this semifinal showdown.

Key facts about Maignan and Simon

Mike Maignan Unai Simon Age 31 29 Height 1.91 m (6’2”) 1.90 m (6’2”) Place of birth Cayenne, French Guyana Vitoria-Gasteiz (Basque Country) Clean sheets at 2026 World Cup 4 5 Saves 9 6 Goals allowed 2 1 As of July 13, 2026

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