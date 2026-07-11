Alfie Haaland’s profile: Who is Erling’s father? Age, career highlights and more

As Erling Haaland shines for Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many fans are taking a closer look at the man who helped shape his journey. Here's why Alfie Haaland remains an important figure in the family's soccer story.

Long before Erling Haaland became one of the most feared strikers in world soccer, his father had already built a respected career of his own. Alfie Haaland spent more than a decade competing at the highest level.

Although many fans know him because of his son’s remarkable rise, his playing career included spells with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City, where his versatility allowed him to excel in both midfield and defense.

Known for his versatility, he could play as a right-back, defensive midfielder or central midfielder, making him a valuable asset throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He won 34 caps for Norway and appeared at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

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How old is Alfie Haaland?

Alfie Haaland is 53 years old. He was born on November 23, 1972, in Stavanger, Norway, and spent more than a decade playing professional soccer before retiring because of persistent injuries.

Alfie Haaland of Man City in 2000 (Source: Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT)

Known formally as Alf-Inge Rasdal Haland, he made his senior debut with Bryne before moving to England, where he built his reputation in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City.

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Although many younger fans know him as Erling’s father, he enjoyed a successful career of his own in English soccer. His career ended in 2003 after a series of knee problems, including the aftermath of his famous on-field clash with Roy Keane.

How tall is Alfie Haaland?

Alfie Haaland is 1.86 meters (6 feet 1 inch) tall. His athleticism and versatility allowed him to play in several defensive and midfield roles throughout his career.

He relied on his work rate, tactical awareness and physical strength than on overwhelming size. Those qualities helped him adapt to the demanding style of English soccer during the 1990s and early 2000s.

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What position did Alfie Haaland play?

Alfie Haaland primarily played as a right-back and a midfielder. His versatility made him a valuable player for every club he represented, as managers could deploy him across multiple positions depending on the team’s needs.

He began much of his career in midfield before gradually featuring more often in defense, especially during his years in the Premier League. His energy, tackling ability and willingness to do the defensive work earned him regular playing time.

Although he was never known as a prolific scorer, he contributed on both ends of the field, finishing his professional career with 23 goals in 259 league appearances.

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Alfie Haaland’s family

Alfie Haaland is best known today as the father of Norway and Manchester City star Erling Haaland. Soccer runs deep in the Haaland family, with him playing professionally long before his son emerged as one of the world’s elite forwards.

Alfie Haaland attends the PFA Awards 2024 (Source: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

His wife, Gry Marita Braut, is a former Norwegian heptathlete, giving Erling an athletic background from both sides of the family. The family lived in England while he played in the Premier League before eventually returning to Bryne.

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There, Erling developed through the local youth system. Alfie has remained closely involved in his son’s career, frequently attending matches and occasionally speaking publicly about transfer speculation and his son’s future.

Which club did Alfie Haaland play for?

Alfie Haaland played for Bryne, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City during his professional career. He later made brief appearances for lower-division Norwegian clubs after leaving the Premier League.

His professional journey began with Bryne FK, where he broke into the first team as a teenager. Strong performances earned him a move to Nottingham Forest in 1993, before joining Leeds United four years later.

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In 2000, he signed for Manchester City, where he remained until injuries forced his retirement in 2003. Although his time at City was cut short, he became a familiar face to Premier League fans.

Did Alfie Haaland play for Norway?

Yes! Alfie Haaland represented Norway at the senior international level. He earned 34 caps between 1994 and 2001, although he did not score a goal for the national team.

Alfie Haaland of Manchester City during the FA Carling Premiership game in 2001 (Source: Laurence Griffiths/ALLSPORT)

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The versatile midfielder and defender made his international debut in January 1994 in a friendly against Costa Rica and went on to become a regular member of Norway’s squad during one of the country’s strongest eras in modern soccer.

One of his biggest milestones came when he was selected for the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States. Although Norway finished level on points with every other team in Group E, it was eliminated on goal difference.

He also represented Norway in UEFA Euro qualifying campaigns and numerous international friendlies. While he never scored for the national team, his versatility allowed coaches to use him both in midfield and across the back line.

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More than three decades later, the Haaland family returned to the World Cup spotlight when his son, Erling Haaland, led Norway back to the tournament for the first time since 1998, continuing a unique father-son World Cup legacy.

Alfie Haaland’s career highlights

Made his professional debut with Bryne at just 17 years old (1989): After rising through the club’s youth academy, Haaland quickly established himself as one of Norway’s brightest young prospects before earning a move abroad.

Spent seven seasons in the Premier League: He played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City, making more than 180 Premier League appearances while featuring as both a midfielder and defender.

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Represented Norway on 34 occasions: Between 1994 and 2001, Haaland became a regular international and was part of Norway’s squad at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Helped Leeds United reach the 2000 UEFA Cup semifinals and qualify for the UEFA Champions League: His versatility was a key asset during one of the club’s most successful periods in European competition.

Played for both Leeds United and Manchester City before the clubs became modern Premier League rivals: His transfer to City in 2000 came before the club’s transformation into one of Europe’s dominant teams.

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Was involved in one of the Premier League’s most infamous incidents: In 2001, Roy Keane’s tackle on Haaland became one of English soccer’s most controversial moments. The challenge aggravated the Norwegian’s knee problems, contributing to the premature end of his top-flight career.