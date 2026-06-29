Are Germany out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Paraguay?

The brutal reality of the win-or-go-home knockout stage has arrived, and for Germany, the tournament is officially over. Following a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through extra time against Paraguay, Germany are out of the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 32.

With this definitive defeat, the German squad is eliminated and left with no further options to keep its campaign alive. While Germany head home to reflect on a devastating end to their journey, Paraguay punch their ticket to a massive holiday showdown in the Round of 16.

The winner of this grueling encounter now advances to play on July 4 at Philadelphia Stadium, where they will face the winner of the highly anticipated matchup between France and Sweden.

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Regulation time was not enough

The matchup was the first of this World Cup to head into extra time after finishing tied 1-1 in regulation. Paraguay struck first to take the lead in the first half, but Germany equalized early in the second half.

Julio Enciso #19 of Paraguay at Boston Stadium.

Julio Enciso opened the scoring following a brilliant play by Almiron, who threaded a pass to Matias Galarza. Galarza delivered a sharp cross into the box, where an unmarked Enciso charged in with full force to connect with a powerful header.

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Germany’s equalizer came 10 minutes into the second half. Kai Havertz, who consistently delivers in big moments, found the back of the net off an assist from Florian Wirtz.

Historical extra time and penalties

Extra time will undoubtedly go down in history after a tremendous physical toll and a massive onslaught of attacks from the German squad. Germany even had a goal disallowed due to a foul on Gill, but the defensive block of Paraguay held firm to send the match to a shootout.

In the penalty shootout, which Paraguay won 4-3, conversions from Mauricio, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Galarza, and Jose Canale secured an agonizing victory. This came after Antonio Sanabria and Fabian Balbuena missed two consecutive penalties following saves by Neuer.

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For Germany, Orlando Gill played the villain by saving two penalties—denying Havertz on the first attempt and later stopping Woltemade. Finally, Tah missed his penalty, sending the ball into the clouds to seal their fate.