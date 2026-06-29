2026 World Cup bracket: Who and when is Brazil playing in the Round of 16?

In front of a packed crowd at Houston Stadium, Brazil came through a hard-fought battle against Japan to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

One of the spots in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 has already been claimed, as Brazil defeated Japan to book their place in the next stage. There, the Selecao will face the winner of the Round of 32 matchup between Ivory Coast and Norway.

The date, venue, and kickoff time for this intriguing matchup have also been confirmed. The match will be played at the iconic New York New Jersey Stadium (commonly known as MetLife Stadium) on Sunday, July 5, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

Despite being without Raphinha, Carlo Ancelotti’s side overcame a tough challenge and kept its dream of a sixth World Cup title alive. Can Brazil finally lift the trophy at this World Cup?

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Martinelli, Brazil’s hero

The match proved to be far from easy for Brazil. In fact, Japan took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal from Sano. However, the Selecao completed the comeback and secured their place in the Round of 16.

Ritsu Doan #10 of Japan competes for the ball against Douglas Santos #16 of Brazil.

Casemiro had equalized with a header midway through the second half. The hero of the day turned out to be Gabriel Martinelli, who scored in the final play of the match to seal a 2–1 victory for his team.

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This tough defeat eliminated Japan and brought their World Cup dream to an end. Nevertheless, it was a strong performance from the Samurai Blue, who fought until the very end.