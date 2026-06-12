Orlando Gill has created expectations in Paraguay, earning a spot on their 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. Find out more about the goalkeeper here.

Paraguay made their way back to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after 16 years of wait, led by an experienced manager of Gustavo Alfaro’s profile and a new generation of players, including goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Even though the San Lorenzo de Almagro sensation didn’t start most of the World Cup Qualifying games for La Albirroja, his sudden evolution at the club level put him on the map for the World Cup.

A position once held by the likes of Jose Luis Chilavert and Justo Villar, the goalkeeper job in Paraguay could have a new owner in Gill, if he lives up to the expectations in his country.

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How old is Orlando Gill?

Born on June 11, 2000, Gill is 26 years old at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Paraguayan city where he was born, San Lorenzo, proved that name wouldn’t be a coincidence in his life and career.

Orlando Gill during a game with San Lorenzo.

How tall is Orlando Gill?

Gill is 6 ft 6 in tall (1.98 m). His height is the first thing that stands out whenever he takes the field, and is also one of the reasons he plays goalkeeper. As a kid, Gill played forward or midfielder, but once he put on the gloves, he never left the position between the sticks.

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Where does Orlando Gill play and what’s his contract?

Orlando Gill has been at Argentine side San Lorenzo de Almagro since January 2024, and according to Transfermarkt, his contract expires in December 2027.

Before taking his talents to Argentina, Gill made his first steps at his hometown team of the same name of his current club, San Lorenzo.

Orlando Gill’s journey towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Gill was called up to the Paraguayan 2026 World Cup roster after earning six caps for his country, playing in five friendlies and one World Cup Qualifier. The goalkeeper made his international debut on September 9, 2025, starting in a 1-0 friendly win over Peru.